Columbus attorneys and judge reflect on legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Judges in the Chattahoochee Valley are reflecting on the life and legacy of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Supreme Court justices serve for life, and Ginsburg did just that. She left an astonishing legacy and inspired young women all over the nation to practice law.
In her 87 years on earth, Ginsburg spent nearly three decades as a United States Supreme Court Justice.
“She was very instrumental in voting rights, civil rights decisions, and a lot of laws that have impacted our lives," attorney Katonga Wright said.
Following a long battle with pancreatic cancer, Ginsburg died Friday night. Attorneys and judges in Columbus are now remembering her achievements off and on the bench.
“I appreciated and respected her knowledge, for her willingness to be so outspoken about her beliefs and standing up for what she believed in," defense attorney Jennifer Curry said.
“We tend to see her in a black robe and we think there’s not a person behind that black robe," Chief Judge Gil McBride said. "But she was a genuinely warm human being, a true friend to many, and much loved in a deeply personal way by many.”
“Part of her legacy is being an example just for female attorneys, and bigger than that for mother attorneys because she was already a mother before she graduated from law school,” said District Attorney Julia Slater.
Looking forward, to whoever fills her seat, to honor the legacy Ginsburg leaves behind, McBride said, “I think the fact that it’s almost a given that her replacement is going to be a female lawyer says a lot about her legacy."
“You know, having perspective and differences in perspective is important and our bench should reflect what our society looks like," Wright said.
“I’m hoping other females will stand up for what they believe in as she did, rather than going with the majority and the popular opinion,” Curry said.
During an interview, Ginsburg once said there will be enough women on the Supreme Court when all nine justices are female. President Donald Trump is pledging to nominate another woman to fill Ginsburg’s seat.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.