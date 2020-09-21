COVID-19 numbers declining in Columbus following Labor Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Before the mask mandate was ever in place, the number of reported COVID-19 cases in Muscogee County continued to climb, especially after Memorial Day and the Fourth of July.
Two weeks after the Labor Day weekend health officials are seeing a decline.
Looking at figures from the State Department of Public Health, Muscogee County reported the highest amount of positive COVID-19 cases for one day on July 10 with 190 cases. Fast forward until where we are today, Columbus is now averaging roughly 20 new cases daily, according to Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson.
“The numbers are moving in the right direction," Henderson said. "We are seeing our seven-day rolling average and our two-week threshold number continues to trend down.”
Henderson said when the mask mandate was signed, Columbus was at 681 cases for a two-week time period from August 7 to August 21. Comparing that to the most recent two weeks from Sept. 4 to Sept. 18, there were 244 new cases – a difference of almost 400.
“We based the mask mandate on watching other tier-two cities like us, like Augusta and Savannah and seeing what happened five weeks after they imposed their mask mandate," Henderson said. "We knew we had events coming up that would put pressure on our numbers, so we figured if we got out in front of that, we could keep a gap, and we have.”
Jack Lockwood, with the Columbus Health Department, said epidemiologists are reporting more than a 10 percent decrease for reported COVID-19 cases comparing the Fourth of July holiday to where we stand today, two weeks after Labor Day.
“If you look at the two weeks after July Fourth, we have about a 17.7 positivity rate in cases reported to public health," Lockwood said. "And after the Labor Day weekend, we had a 5.9 positivity rate reported to public health.”
Looking ahead to Halloween, Henderson said he and city council members are actively working to try to come up with a safe solution.
“For those that insist on going door-to-door, we are working with the CDC and the Department of Public Health to give us some solid criteria. So, if you have to go door-to-door, at least you will have some protocol to follow,” Henderson said.
A representative from the State Department of Public Health said while the mask mandate could be a factor for the decrease in COVID-19 cases. Other variables could also play a part such as a decrease in testing.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently changed their guidelines on testing for asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic individuals after making an initial change saying not everyone needed to get tested if exposed.
The CDC, who initially made that change to their COVID-19 guidelines, said that change was an error. Any person within six feet of a person with a COVID-19 infection for at least 15 minutes should still get tested even if they have no symptoms or are asymptomatic.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.