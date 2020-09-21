DETAILS: Teen accused of murdering father’s fianceé over the weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New details are emerging after a woman was stabbed to death in her Columbus home.
37-year-old Emily McDaniel was stabbed to death on Rosewood Dr. late Saturday night. Less than 24 hours later, a 14-year-old was being charged with murder and 44-year-old Joshuah Fredette was being charged with tampering with evidence.
Now, police are clarifying the connection between the two suspects and the victim.
Police say that Fredette and is father of the juvenile being charged with murder and was engaged to McDaniel.
McDaniel lived on Rosewood Dr. with her mother and two children while Fredette and the juvenile lived together in a separate home.
Police say that Fredette was not at the home at the time McDaniel was being murdered.
At least one more arrest is expected in this case, according to police.
