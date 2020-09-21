Giving Kitchen partners with MercyMed to provide health services to food service workers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Food service workers are essential workers and the City of Columbus wants to make sure they are taken care of.
Giving Kitchen partnered with MercyMed of Columbus to provide food workers with free healthcare services Monday.
Services included screenings as well as information about other affordable services. Giving Kitchen said it wants to express the importance of self-care efforts that may prevent future crises.
“MercyMed has been such an amazing partner and we know that they’re so active in the Columbus community,” said Kaitlynn Mockett, stability network manager with Giving Kitchen. “So, we’re out here today to offer free healthcare and doctor’s appointments to people who work in food service here in Columbus. We just realized people were here and needed the help, and so twice a year now, we’ve been doing it. We’ve covered a good bit of Atlanta and we just thought you know, all of our other cities in Georgia need that love too. We have the providers here that want to do the work, so we can just be that correlating piece.”
Last year, pop-ups provided over 50,000 worth of service to 143 workers.
