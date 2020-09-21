Giving Kitchen partners with MercyMed to provide health services to food service workers

“MercyMed has been such an amazing partner and we know that they’re so active in the Columbus community,” said Kaitlynn Mockett, stability network manager with Giving Kitchen. “So, we’re out here today to offer free healthcare and doctor’s appointments to people who work in food service here in Columbus. We just realized people were here and needed the help, and so twice a year now, we’ve been doing it. We’ve covered a good bit of Atlanta and we just thought you know, all of our other cities in Georgia need that love too. We have the providers here that want to do the work, so we can just be that correlating piece.”