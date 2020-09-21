Local Mini Market in Columbus sees 100+ local businesses showing off their wares

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More than 100 local businesses are coming together to participate in an event highlighting them at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.
The Local Mini Market event is a one-day take on the fan-favorite Southern Lovin Junkin Show, which had to be cancelled due to the pandemic.
Masks will be required and temperatures will be checked upon entry. If you forget your mask, organizers have some extras on hand for you.
Vendors will be spaced out throughout all of the exhibit halls to promote social distancing.
“Most importantly, it’s time to create memories with your family again in a safe way and support local,” said Executive Director of the Columbus Convention and Trade Center Hayley Tillery.
Live music, farmers' markets, boutiques, antiques, handcrafted soaps and more will be available.
The Local Mini Market is taking place Saturday, Sept. 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $5 and those under 12 are free.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.