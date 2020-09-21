Loved one of Columbus mother stabbed to death speaks out

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A family is left grieving after the murder of 37-year-old Emily McDaniel over the weekend.
The mother of two suffered multiple stab wounds and possible gunshot wounds Saturday night at her home on Rosewood Dr.
Columbus police’s investigation led to the arrest 44-year-old Joshuah Fredette and a 14-year-old juvenile with the juvenile being the only one of the pair facing murder charges.
According to a friend of the family, Fredette and McDaniel knew each other.
“When I first saw it, I was like it’s got to be him and when I saw his picture I broke down because I was like she trusted him,” said Dakota Gladeny, one of McDaniel’s close friends.
According to police, the juvenile, whose name is not being released, is being charged as an adult with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime and motor vehicle theft. Fredette is being charged with a drug related offense and tampering with evidence.
Gladeny said she doesn’t understand why anyone would hurt McDaniel and says she was kind woman.
“She was the most amazing, sweetest person you would ever meet. She would give the shirt off her back to you,” said Gladeny.
McDaniel leaves behind two sons, her mother and other family and friends who are all trying to process their loss.
“All I’ve been hearing is it’s gonna be okay, but you know when things like this happen, you never expect it to happen to somebody you’re so close with and that’s just not what I was expecting to wake up to this morning,” said Gladeny.
According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, McDaniel’s body will be sent off for an autopsy today.
