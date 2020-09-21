MCSD reports weekly active COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District released data Monday related to active COVID-19 cases.
The data is shared in an effort to provide transparency to the district’s public stakeholders, and reflects information provided by individual sources.
See data on active COVID-19 cases below for the week of Sept. 14 through Sept. 18:
Total enrolled students – 30,772
Student positive cases- 2
New student self-quarantine or isolation cases- 15
Total employees – 5,175
Employee positive case – 0
New employee self-quarantine or isolation cases- 17
Student cases account for both in-person and virtual instruction models. The district says all active cases are monitored in coordination with the Department of Public Health to prevent the spread of the virus.
Information will be updated each Monday and can be accessed on the school district’s website.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.