More Beautiful Fall Weather in Store!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Starting off the new work week with more pleasant fall weather, and tomorrow we can officially bid farewell to summer—at least according to the astronomical calendar! This welcome streak of early fall weather with lower humidity, below average temperatures, and a comfortable breeze will stick around through Wednesday. High temperatures will top out in the low to mid 70s through mid-week with lows widespread in the 50s tomorrow morning even!
Mornings will remain crisp and worthy of a light jacket for the next few days, but the remnants from Beta look to bring us some tropical moisture closer to the weekend, transitioning us to some changes in the weather pattern. Expect rain chances back in the 30-50% range through next Monday with the highest rain and thunderstorm coverage potentially over the weekend. Though it will be noticeably more humid again, temperatures won’t be too unbearable with highs only in the low to mid 80s through early next week. We’re eyeing the potential for another cold front early next week, so fall may actually stick around for a little while—enjoy it while we can!
As far as the tropics, Tropical Storm Beta should make landfall in Texas tonight, but poses no threat to the Chattahoochee Valley—apart from what’s left of the system bringing us some rain by the end of the week. Hurricane Teddy will pass east of Bermuda today, and eventually head toward Nova Scotia by the weekend. A couple of other areas of interest in the Atlantic Basin warrant watching over the next week, but no immediate issues for our neck of the woods at least.
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.