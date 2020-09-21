More Beautiful Fall Weather in Store!

Mornings will remain crisp and worthy of a light jacket for the next few days, but the remnants from Beta look to bring us some tropical moisture closer to the weekend, transitioning us to some changes in the weather pattern. Expect rain chances back in the 30-50% range through next Monday with the highest rain and thunderstorm coverage potentially over the weekend. Though it will be noticeably more humid again, temperatures won’t be too unbearable with highs only in the low to mid 80s through early next week. We’re eyeing the potential for another cold front early next week, so fall may actually stick around for a little while—enjoy it while we can!