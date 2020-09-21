Opelika organization emphasizes impact of completing the census

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - With the census deadline approaching, one East Alabama organization wants to emphasize the impact completing the census has on local businesses.
According to Ken Ward with Opelika Main Street, not only does the census determine money for streets, schools, and more, some of these federal funds go toward important programs.
Community block development grants and other programs that pay to rehabiliate buildings downtown provide loans to start or expand businesses and keep businesses afloat in tough times.
“There’s a lot of small business assistance programs out there, whether it be through block grant funding, whether it be through SBA funding, whether it be from state and local economic development funds. All of that is through census data. And another thing is getting people to invest and come to our downtown,” said Ward.
Ward said about 69 percent of people in Opelika have completed the census so far. The deadline to complete the census is Sept. 30
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.