Phase Two of MCSD return sees some students in all grades return to school

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Just a week after some students in Muscogee County returned to the classroom for the first time since March, more students are making the return to in-person instruction.
Parents of students in all grade levels were given the option of allowing students to remain participating in virtual learning or transition back to in-person learning.
Last week, students in Pre-K, Kindergarten and grades 1, 2, 6 and 9 returned to the classroom in the first of a two-phase reopening plan.
Starting today, students in grade 3-5, 7-8 and 10-12 whose parents chose in-person learning will return to school.
Class changes will be staggered for middle and high students. Elementary students will mostly stay in one classroom throughout the day.
