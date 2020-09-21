Pleasant Weather Through Mid-Week; Watching Tropical Storm Beta

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - How about the pleasant, fall-like weather? Soon, we’ll be able to say it’s not ‘fall-like’ since autumn officially arrives on Tuesday. We will continue with a forecast of highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s through mid-week, but look for some changes starting Thursday into Friday and the weekend. The remnants of Tropical Storm Beta will be pushing inland to our west, and that will help to spread moisture in our direction, increasing the chance of rain for Thursday and Friday. Lingering showers are possible on Saturday and Sunday, and Beta will bring an increase in the humidity and also an increase in our high temperatures during the end of the week and into the weekend (low to mid 80s). Look for another cold front to move in next week, and that will dry things out again and knock our temperatures down into the 70s again by the middle of next week.