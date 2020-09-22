Auburn police make arrest in theft property case

Arthur Lewis Bailey, 34, charged with first degree theft of property (Source: Auburn Police Department)
By Jessie Gibson | September 22, 2020 at 11:31 AM EDT - Updated September 22 at 11:31 AM

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Division arrested Arthur Lewis Bailey, 34, for first degree theft of property on September 19.

On August 16, a theft was reported in the 3200 block of Lee Road 10 in Auburn.

The stolen property was recovered. After further investigation, Bailey was arrested and charged.

Bailey was also arrested in obedience for a warrant for failure to appear which was unrelated to the theft, according to Auburn Police Division.

Bailey was transported to the Lee County Jail and will be eligible for a $5,500 bond.

