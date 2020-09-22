City of Smiths Station accepting donations for Hurricane Sally survivors

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Smiths Station is accepting donations on behalf of those affected by Hurricane Sally.
A trailer located behind the Smiths Station Government Center is serving as a drop-off spot for donations for survivors of Hurricane Sally in Baldwin County.
Donations can be made from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST Monday through Friday. When making a donation, call 334-297-8771 (extensions 5 or 6) to have a city staff member meet you outside.
Below is a list of suggested items:
- Cans of bug spray
- Cleaning supplies
- Gift cards
- Heavy-duty trash bags
- Plastic tubs with lids
- Rakes
- Mops
- Brooms
- Work gloves
- Tarps
The Smiths Station Government Center is located at 2336 Lee Road 430.
