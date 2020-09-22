City of Smiths Station accepting donations for Hurricane Sally survivors

The City of Smiths Station is accepting donations on behalf of those affected by Hurricane Sally.
By Jessie Gibson | September 22, 2020 at 2:14 PM EDT - Updated September 22 at 2:20 PM

A trailer located behind the Smiths Station Government Center is serving as a drop-off spot for donations for survivors of Hurricane Sally in Baldwin County.

Donations can be made from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST Monday through Friday. When making a donation, call 334-297-8771 (extensions 5 or 6) to have a city staff member meet you outside.

Below is a list of suggested items:

  • Cans of bug spray
  • Cleaning supplies
  • Gift cards
  • Heavy-duty trash bags
  • Plastic tubs with lids
  • Rakes
  • Mops
  • Brooms
  • Work gloves
  • Tarps

The Smiths Station Government Center is located at 2336 Lee Road 430.

