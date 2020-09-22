Columbus mayor, city manager encouraging residents to complete census

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As the end of September is approaching, the deadline for the 2020 census is right around the corner.
Tuesday, the mayor of Columbus and city manager visited two housing authority complexes to urge people to complete the census.
Starting out at Wilson Homes, Mayor Skip Henderson and City Manager Isaiah Hugley knocked on doors, reminding people that it only takes a few minutes to complete the census. If Columbus does not have every person counted, there could be big consequences.
“Everybody in this community stands to lose,” said Henderson. “Whether they benefit from some of the services that are provided, things like healthcare, public education, public transportation, food services. If you don’t use any of those but your tax dollars, federal tax dollars, are going to pay for them, if they lower the amount we get, then we have to make that difference up somehow.”
Hugley said one thing that is determined by the census is if Columbus is the second largest city in Georgia or not. Currently, he said Columbus is at risk of losing that position to Augusta.
