Columbus police searching for missing 13-year-old teen, last seen Sept. 17

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing teen.
13-year-old Json Hampton was last seen September 17 in the Crystal Court area.
He last seen wearing a navy blue shirt, black Nike sweatpants and white or black Nike sneakers. He is approximately 120 pounds and is around 5-feet-6-inches tall.
If you have any information on Json’s whereabouts, contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449.
