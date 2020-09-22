Columbus police searching for missing 13-year-old teen, last seen Sept. 17

Json Hampton, 13, was last seen September 17 (Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Jessie Gibson | September 22, 2020 at 10:51 AM EDT - Updated September 22 at 10:51 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

13-year-old Json Hampton was last seen September 17 in the Crystal Court area.

He last seen wearing a navy blue shirt, black Nike sweatpants and white or black Nike sneakers. He is approximately 120 pounds and is around 5-feet-6-inches tall.

If you have any information on Json’s whereabouts, contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.