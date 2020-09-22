COURT: 14-year-old admits to killing woman inside home on Rosewood Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A father and son charged with the murder of a Columbus woman appeared in Recorder’s Court Tuesday.
44-year-old Joshua Fredette and his 14-year-old son are both charged with the murder of 37-year-old Emily McDaniel, who was found shot and stabbed to death in her Rosewood Drive home Saturday night.
Police said the 14-year-old juvenile admitted to killing McDaniel.
The testimony revealed the teen shot McDaniel in the head multiple times, and when he thought she was still breathing, he stabbed her several times times. Fredette was not in the home at the time, but police said the 14-year-old called his father and told him what he had done.
Fredette was the person who called 911 upon discovering McDaniel’s body.
The case is bound to Superior Court. The two suspects are being held in the Muscogee County Jail without bond.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.