East Alabama elections officials talk voter registration, absentee ballots

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - With six weeks until the election, Lee County election officials shared all the details of what you need to know to register and vote this year.
Lee County residents, too, are gearing up for Nov. 3.
“Yes, I am registered,” said Lee County resident Morgan Huggins “Alabama is one of the easiest places to register because we can register to vote online.”
Lee County’s election manager said that’s true, but aside from heading to the state’s website to register online, residents have a few other options.
“A person can walk in and register to vote here at the Lee County Courthouse here at our board of registrars,” said Robert Garris, the county’s election manager. “You can mail in a voter registration form as well."
Alabamians have until October 19 to register.
When it comes to voting itself, those in the Yellowhammer State either have to vote in person Nov. 3 or vote absentee. There’s no mail-in or early voting in the state.
“A voter who wants to vote absentee must request an absentee ballot, must give a reason for that request, and has to complete the accompanying paperwork and affidavit with their ballot, either by hand or by mail,” Garris said.
Some of those accepted reasons for absentee voting include concern about the coronavirus, being a caregiver, and more.
“[A person] could be absent from the county, could be working a shift which won’t allow them to be off to vote, also physical infirmaries,” Garris said.
Officials said you have until October 29 to apply for an absentee ballot in Alabama. Regardless of how you vote or register, Huggins urges you to do both and perform your civic duty.
“We live in a democracy and there’s no point in being excited about living in the United States if you’re not going to exercise that right to vote,” she said. “It’s up to us to take on democracy and vote.”
Elections officials also shared if you do want to vote absentee, another option is coming in person to the courthouse. You can apply and cast your absentee ballot all at the same time.
