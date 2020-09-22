Family, friends gather in Columbus for vigil to remember Rosewood Dr. murder suspect

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Family and friends came together Tuesday night to remember a woman who was killed in Columbus over the weekend.
37-year-old Emily McDaniel was shot and stabbed to death Saturday night in her home on Rosewood Drive. A father and his teen son are charged with her murder.
Family members and friends of the victim gathered outside the home for a vigil to share memories and kind words about her.
“Emily was an amazing person and when I speak about amazing, that’s inside and out,” said classmate Jamari Miles. “Emily didn’t meet a stranger, not one. And she would just give, give, give until she couldn’t give any more. Emily was just an amazing person.”
Neighbors also stopped by to express their condolences. 44-year-old Joshuah Fredette and is 14-year-old son have both been charged with the murder. They appeared in Recorder’s Court Tuesday.
