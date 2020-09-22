Former Muscogee Co. Superior Court judge dies at 75

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A retired Muscogee County Superior Court judge passed away Tuesday.
The city attorney announced during a city council meeting that Doug Pullen died after a long battle with an illness. He was 75 years old.
Pullen retired in 2011 after serving 15 years on the bench.
He was also one of the original prosecutors of the infamous “Stocking Strangler” case. Carlton Gary was convicted of raping and killing several older women in Columbus in the late 1970s.
