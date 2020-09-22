Golden Park in Columbus to be home of summer collegiate level baseball team

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sports was a hot topic at a Columbus City Council meeting Tuesday night.
Baseball is coming back to historic Golden Park in Columbus as a collegiate level baseball team is expected to begin their season there in the summer of 2021.
Council approved a lease agreement with Golden Park Restoration Inc. (GPR) They also own Columbus' hockey team, the River Dragons.
“The athletic entertainment that you have brought to this community and brought hockey back, and now you’re bringing baseball back. We’re grateful,” said Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson when addressing Scott Brand, president and general manager of the Columbus River Dragons.
With the lease agreement, GPR is committing at least $100,000 for upgrades and repairs to Golden Park Baseball Complex.
“They’re going to repair the grand stand roof, they’re going to install field lights to make baseball playable at night. They’re going to repair and replace concession stand equipment and locker room," said Columbus City Manager Isaiah Hugley.
Brand with GPR said they’ve already talked about the next phase of going beyond the minimum upgrades and repairs, including fixing the sky boxes.
“Talking with the sports commission making sure the wall stays up, our brick wall, and we look forward to padding that so that we can bring in regional NCAA tournaments and bringing in more opportunities to that ball park," Brand explained.
The lease between the city and GPR is a five-year agreement. GPR will identify the baseball team by January 1, 2021. The team’s name will be mutually agreed upon by GPR and the city.
