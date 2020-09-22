Happy First Day of Fall!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The first day of fall is finally upon us, and for once, it actually feels like fall outside—instead of the stubborn summer vibes that normally linger around through late September. After a cool and breezy start to the morning, highs this afternoon will top out once more in the low to mid 70s, and we’ll at least keep 70s around through Thursday afternoon. Tomorrow morning looks cool again too in the 50s, but we’ll trade the crisp weather in for an increase in humidity later this week as the remnants of Beta bring a surge of moisture to the Southeast.
Through Wednesday, rain chances stay slim with only a few stray showers possible as we stay mainly dry; however, by Thursday and Friday, scattered showers and thunderstorms will return to the forecast thanks to Beta, and we’ll keep a chance of rain through the weekend, too—but bump coverage down to 30-40%. With the humidity, warmer air will return pushing highs back in the 80s through next Tuesday, and mornings Friday and beyond won’t be quite as cool. Good news though? Another cold front looks to be in the cards for us next week, so at least 2020 is looking out for us in that regard!
