Happy First Day of Fall!

Through Wednesday, rain chances stay slim with only a few stray showers possible as we stay mainly dry; however, by Thursday and Friday, scattered showers and thunderstorms will return to the forecast thanks to Beta, and we’ll keep a chance of rain through the weekend, too—but bump coverage down to 30-40%. With the humidity, warmer air will return pushing highs back in the 80s through next Tuesday, and mornings Friday and beyond won’t be quite as cool. Good news though? Another cold front looks to be in the cards for us next week, so at least 2020 is looking out for us in that regard!