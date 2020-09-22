Judge denies motion to dismiss Muscogee County Jail wrongful death lawsuit

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New details have been released in the case of a Muscogee County Jail inmate who was beat to death.
A Columbus judge made a decision about a motion to dismiss a case involving key leaders at the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.
Judge Clay Land decided not to throw out the case against Sheriff Donna Tompkins, Chief Deputy Troy Culpepper, Commander Larry Mitchell, and Capt. Glenda Hall. The case was filed days after 19-year-old Jayvon Hatchet allegedly killed his white cellmate, Eddie Nelson, Jr.
Hatchett was in jail following what police called a racially motivated stabbing of an AutoZone employee he did not previously know. Hatchett reportedly admitted to police that he stabbed the employee because he was white. While in jail, Hatchett allegedly beat Nelson to death.
