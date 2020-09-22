Opelika Chamber of Commerce hosts legislative reception for local, state, elected officials

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Some people in East Alabama got the chance the meet and greet some local and state elected officials Tuesday night.
The Opelika Chamber of Commerce hosted a legislation reception for its members at the Red Clay Brewing Company.
The leaders who were there included, Representatives Jeremy Gray, Joe Lovvorn, and Debbie Wood, who all gave updates on current projects and legislation they’re working on. Attendees also shared their concerns with the lawmakers.
“All of our representatives spend most of their time in Montgomery working for us, and now is that really important opportunity for them to connect one-on-one with the people,” said Ali Rauch, Opelika Chamber of Commerce president and CEO. “We’re just so grateful for them to continue to support the Opelika Chamber of Commerce and to continue to support our community so that we can just keep on going.”
After his recovery from COVID-19, Senator Randy Price chose not the attend the event as a health precaution for himself and others. The reception was sponsored by Arbor Springs Health & Rehab and Lee-Russell Council of Governments.
