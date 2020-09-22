Rain Chances, Temperatures, Humidity - All Heading Up by Late Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After another cool morning, our Tuesday featured some clouds and sun with highs back in the 70s. Look for similar weather on Wednesday, but we won’t be quite as chilly early in the morning, and I will mention a slight chance of some rain in the afternoon and evening hours. Most will stay dry, however. With Tropical Depression Beta continuing to move inland, moisture will begin to move our way by Thursday and Friday with an increase in the rain coverage. I’ll forecast a 40% coverage Thursday, and a 60% coverage on Friday. Humidity values will be going up, along with our temperatures - expect highs in the low to mid 80s for Friday through the weekend. Some rain could linger into the weekend, but it looks like Sunday will end up being drier than Saturday. Early next week looks warm again with highs in the mid to upper 80s and a good bit of sun. Another fall cold front will drop in here by midweek with little in the way of rain chances and highs back in the 70s and lows back in the 50s for next Wednesday and Thursday.