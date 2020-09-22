Two MCSD students test positive for COVID-19 during first week of in-person learning

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District (MCSD) released its first report on COVID-19 cases within the district and there are two confirmed positives.
The two positive COVID-19 cases are students who are now in quarantine along with 15 others who may have been exposed out of the 30,772 total students enrolled in the district, according to MCSD communications director Mercedes Parham.
“We did have two confirmed cases for students reported and that was for the week of Sept. 14 through the 18,” said Parham.
Parham said the reported number of COVID-19 cases includes both virtual and in-person instruction models.
There are 17 members of faculty out of the total 5,175 employees the district has.
“We are tracking all students and all employees because that is just as important," Parham said. “With this type of learning model, students can fluctuate in between in-person and virtual. So, it is really important that we track both.”
After a month of virtual learning for all students, the district wrapped up its first week of Phase One in-person leaning Friday - grades pre-k, second, sixth, ninth and special education.
Monday saw the return of all other grades.
Parham said moving forward, the district plans to continue to follow specific safety protocols to help mitigate COVID-19 in the schools as much as possible.
“To ensure that our students can continue to return safely, we need your help to make sure these students are wearing their face masks and employees wear their face masks," Parham said. "We have to do what we can and socially distance whenever possible.”
Approximately 42 percent of the district’s total student body population chose to return to the classrooms for in-person instruction.
