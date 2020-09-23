City of Columbus continues to monitor local COVID-19 numbers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The mayor of Columbus said the city continues to closely monitor local COVID-19 numbers.
Mayor Skip Henderson said Columbus has greatly lowered the number of positive cases.
He attributes the decrease in COVID-19 cases to a combination of initiatives citizens are following, such as social distancing, wearing masks, and handwashing. Henderson also said people are listening to the plea for smaller gatherings.
“We have not yet, we still could, but we have not as of yet seen a dramatic increase as a result of Labor Day weekend,” said Henderson. “If we are able to keep our numbers low over the next several days, it will be entirely because the citizens of Columbus have heeded the advice of the CDC.”
Henderson noted that Columbus did see a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases after Memorial Day and the Fourth of July.
