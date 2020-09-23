Columbus police searching for missing mother, infant

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman and her young daughter.
Police say Gina Pezzimenti was last seen in the area of Buena Vista Rd. on Sept. 23. They say she should be with her seven-month-old daughter.
She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and gold and silver sandals. She is 5′7″ and approximately 100 pounds with a large tattoo of a flower on her right shoulder.
Anyone with information on Pezzimenti’s whereabouts is asked to contact CPD at 706-653-3449.
