The Crisp Fall Air Soon Fading Away

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Once again, another nice fall morning to start us off for Hump Day, though not feeling quite as crisp as it has the past few mornings. Some more seasonable heat and humidity will slowly creep its way back into the Valley, and we can blame the remnants of Beta for that.
Leftover moisture from the system will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms back to the forecast, potentially beginning as early as tomorrow morning. For now, Wednesday looks mainly dry with afternoon highs a touch warmer in the mid to upper 70s, which should be a similar case for tomorrow. Thursday looks to be our day with the highest rain coverage, and then followed by Friday. We’ll keep a rain chance around for the weekend, but no need to worry about a washout. With more tropical moisture around, the humidity will be on the rise too with high temperatures rebounding into the mid to upper 80s Friday through next Tuesday.
Next week looks pretty dry for now, though we anticipate another cold front to head our way by mid-week. The front will not hold the promise of much rain, but it will potentially usher in another blast of potentially comfortable fall air by then!
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.