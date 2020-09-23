The Crisp Fall Air Soon Fading Away

Leftover moisture from the system will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms back to the forecast, potentially beginning as early as tomorrow morning. For now, Wednesday looks mainly dry with afternoon highs a touch warmer in the mid to upper 70s, which should be a similar case for tomorrow. Thursday looks to be our day with the highest rain coverage, and then followed by Friday. We’ll keep a rain chance around for the weekend, but no need to worry about a washout. With more tropical moisture around, the humidity will be on the rise too with high temperatures rebounding into the mid to upper 80s Friday through next Tuesday.