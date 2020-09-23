New addition added to Chambers County Jail facility

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A new addition to the Chambers County Jail was unveiled this week.
Officials say the 128-bed open dorm facility will house the laundry, central control, and medical staff.
According to the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, plans for the new addition have been in the works for about three years. Construction has lasted about a year and a half. Officials say having the new addition will allow more space for inmates and will allow them to address some of the issues in the oldest part of the building.
“It’s meeting our needs. We needed to move the inmates out so we can get some maintenance done on the existing building. And at the same time, it upgraded a lot of the technology that wasn’t around when the older sections were built,” says Maj. Mike Parrish with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials say the new addition cost about $4.9 million.
