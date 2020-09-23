ONE YEAR LATER: Family remembering Columbus Circle K clerk killed during robbery

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wednesday marked one year since a Circle K store clerk was shot and killed on duty in Columbus.
Dontrell Williams was also an army veteran and Columbus State University student. His family said Williams was working at the gas station to save up money for rent.
Daequavian Solomon is facing a murder charge for Williams' death. He is currently in Alabama serving a sentence for violation of probation. Solomon won’t face a Columbus judge for another few years.
“When he finishes at DOC up there in the state, he will be sent either voluntarily or extradition process, he will be sent to Georgia,” said Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor. “He won’t be released even if they give him another probation or early out in Alabama. He will be sent to Georgia before he is released.”
A vigil took place Tuesday night where Williams' family honored his life at the Circle K on Forrest Road.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.