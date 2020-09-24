Auburn grads create robot to revolutionize how Tennis is played

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’ve ever played tennis, then you know you spend a lot of time running around picking up tennis balls.
Auburn grads Haitham Eletrabi & Lincoln Wang want to give you that time back.
That’s why the created the “Tennibot.” It’s like a Roomba for tennis. Eletrabi says he has played tennis for years and knows first hand how frustrating chasing balls around can be.
“I was out on the court hitting balls with a tennis ball machine,” says Eletrabi. “I got to the point that I couldn’t take it anymore. We waste a lot of time everyday on the court picking up tennis balls. All the existing solutions are pretty old school, requiring you to physically push a mower or ball basket to pick up balls and it just didn’t make sense.”
The Tennibot is an autonomous tennis assistant that can collect dozens of balls from around the court.
“It can save 20-25 percent more time for players and coaches,” says Eletrabi.
He and Wang are both immigrants, who came to Auburn to study engineering and robotics. They started working on this project a little over three years ago. A kick starter campaign funded the first batch, which have already been shipped out.
Tennibot is based in Auburn, but right now they are in Indianapolis for the Techstar Sports Accelerator, which is a competitive program that connects promising startups with mentors and top industry companies. They will also have the chance to pitch their idea to investors.
“We are excited that we are building a robotics autonomous company out of Auburn,” says Eletrabi. “Eventually expanding it to other sports, design pattens approved for other sports like golf, and baseball.”
There is now a waitlist to get a Tennibot, you can join it here.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.