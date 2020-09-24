CPD, Fort Benning Harley-Davidson donates check to Special Olympics

By Jessie Gibson | September 24, 2020 at 1:13 PM EDT - Updated September 24 at 1:14 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department and Fort Benning Harley-Davidson presented a check to the Special Olympics Thursday morning at the Public Safety Building.

The check totaled in $20,293.94.

The money donated will help families participate in the Special Olympics with no cost. This includes travel, uniforms and food.

The Columbus Police Department said this is a testament of the community.

“Even in a time when COVID-19 is going on and with everything going on, we saw a tremendous willingness to support this from our community,” said Lieutenant Lance Deaton.

Fort Benning Harley-Davidson and the Columbus Police Department worked hand-in-hand to raise money for the Special Olympics.

