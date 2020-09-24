Former Harris County head football coach dies at 48

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Former Harris County High School head football coach Tommy Parks, 48, passed away Tuesday evening, Sept. 22.
Parks suffered from a heart attack and stroke in July 2017 and continued to battle with health issues.
Coach Parks took the Tigers' football program to a new level in his 10 years at Harris County High School. The school only posted three winning seasons in 47 years.
Parks led the Tigers to a 6-5 record right out of the gate in 2004. He eventually took them to the GHSA quarterfinals in 2012, and their first region title ever in 2013 before he left for a job at his alma mater, Upson-Lee High School.
