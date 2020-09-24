Rain Chances Dropping; Warm Temps Sticking Around

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The remnants of Tropical Storm Beta are swinging through the area tonight, and it has brought some wet weather across most of the Chattahoochee Valley today. The rain coverage should drop going through the overnight hours, and we expect the best chances of rain to be south and east of the city of Columbus on Friday. I think most of those high school football games will be dry Friday night with warm and muggy conditions sticking around. For the weekend, Saturday looks dry and mostly cloudy, but we’ll mention a 20-30% coverage of rain on Sunday. Both days will feature highs in the mid 80s. For early next week, I’m keeping rain chances in the 20-30% range for Monday and Tuesday and highs still in the 80s on Monday. Tuesday will be a transition day for us as we prepare for the arrival of a cold front - that will drop our highs into the 70s for the middle and end of next week, and perhaps into next weekend. Lows will drop back down into the 50s.