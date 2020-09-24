Remnants of Beta Bring Rain and Storms Today

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weather pattern will shift today as the remnants of Beta send a surge of warmer, more humid air back to the Chattahoochee Valley this afternoon. With plenty of clouds and the potential for rain around, high temperatures will top out near 80, but the mugginess will be more noticeable over the next 24 hours.
The low pressure system that has developed from Beta will bring a warm front through the Valley, warranting a low-end Level 1/5 risk for severe storms this afternoon and evening. Most of us will just have rain to deal with, but a few isolated storms could be on the strong side with gusty winds and perhaps brief, weak tornadoes. Rain coverage dies down after Friday morning with the forecast looking drier-- but muggier-- through the first part of the weekend.
Temperatures will hang out in the 80s through early next week with a return of rain chances Sunday through Monday ahead of our next big cold front. By the middle of next week, another fall blast will usher in a dose of unseasonably cool air again with highs once more in the 70s and lows possibly in the 50s! We’ll keep you posted.
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.