Remnants of Beta Bring Rain and Storms Today

The low pressure system that has developed from Beta will bring a warm front through the Valley, warranting a low-end Level 1/5 risk for severe storms this afternoon and evening. Most of us will just have rain to deal with, but a few isolated storms could be on the strong side with gusty winds and perhaps brief, weak tornadoes. Rain coverage dies down after Friday morning with the forecast looking drier-- but muggier-- through the first part of the weekend.