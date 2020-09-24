Smiths Station teen is 2020 Dream Room Makeover winner

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - For the sixth year in a row, News Leader 9 and Montlick & Associates are giving a dream room makeover to a deserving military child. Our Nailah Spencer helped surprise the 2020 winner.
In nearly a month, 14-year-old Matthew Tolbert will have a brand new room thanks to his mom for nominating him this summer.
“It was just one of those evenings where you’re mindlessly scrolling Facebook and I saw it and I was like oh military kid, and I’m thinking oh Matthew’s mattress is on the floor, he really could use a new bed," said Heather Tolbert, the winner’s mom.
Matthew is the only boy out of three kids and he’s had a hard time with his father’s deployments over the years. His mother said she wanted him to know that his family loves and appreciates him. The teen currently sleeps on a mattress on the floor and uses a left over dresser furniture set from his sister’s old room. He often has to sleep on the ground when he has guests spend the night at his house. Now he’s excited to redecorate.
“I definitely need a new bed, some desks, some new furniture because the ones I have right now are old and broke down," said Matthew Tolbert.
According to Matthew, his transition from junior high school to high school was different due to the coronavirus pandemic and feels good to get back to some normalcy and have a good surprise this year.
“We’ve been spending a lot of time indoors so a change in the room is nice," said Matthew Tolbert.
