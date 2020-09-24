White House Task Force Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx visits Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Dr. Deborah Birx said that she is impressed with how Alabama is managing to keep their COVID cases low during a press conference at Auburn University.
She thinks that has largely to do with the State being one of the first to implement a mask mandate.
The coordinator of the White House Task Force, Dr. Birx, has been a vocal advocate pushing for a COVID vaccine. President Donald Trump says the vaccine should be ready by election day, but Dr. Birx says her main focus on the vaccine is safety.
“I am pushing for a safe and effective vaccine as fast as we can because it will prevent the mortality of Americans, she said. "Just like every vaccine that we utilize today does.”
In a briefing to Alabama State Health Officials, Dr. Birx says Alabama is on the rebound with COVID cases, noting the positivity rate has drastically dropped.
“We now have less than 22 percent to 20 percent out of all the counties," she said. "It went from 100 percent to 20 percent in just the last eight weeks”
In recent days, reports suggested Dr. Birx has been considering leaving the White House Task Force due to concern of her “diminishing” role. She confirmed this is false information, and her role is best served at the head of the task force fighting the pandemic head-on.
“As an American, I think I can do the best service to my Country right now by serving in this role and working with all the agencies because that’s the experience that I have,” Dr. Birx said.
With Auburn gearing up for their first home football game, Dr. Birx said she feels confident that the University has the proper mitigation techniques in place, placing emphasis on the crucial importance wearing a face mask has.
“Within two weeks of the mask mandate in Baton Rouge, the wastewater positivity dropped almost to baseline," she said. "That is the power of the mask and the mitigation taken together.”
Dr. Birx also expressed she thinks that Alabama needs to further extend the mask mandate. As it stands right now, the mask mandate already in place after being extended once already is set to expire on October 2nd at midnight.
