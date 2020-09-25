Auburn football fans tailgating at home amid coronavirus restrictions

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University’s game day traditions will be a little different this year in light of coronavirus precautions being taken by the university for Saturday’s football game.
Since tailgating on campus is prohibited this year, fans have been out shopping in preparation for “home gating.”
One couple that traveled to Auburn from Huntsville is still excited about their game day plans.
“We’re just gonna watch it on TV and have several friends and family visit with us and just tailgate at home so to speak,” said Jeff & Kristal Huntley.
The Huntley’s attended AU and have a son who currently attends school there. Although they will be missing out on some Tiger traditions, they are still looking forward to the game.
“You’ll miss a little bit of the feeling of being at Auburn, but you know we’re still there in spirit for them. We’re still gonna have fun with our friends and cheer them just as well,” said Jeff & Kristal Huntley.
Tailgating on campus is not the only game day tradition that will be different this year, Jordan-Hare Stadium’s capacity is being reduced to only 20% to begin the 2020 football season. General seating will mostly consist of Auburn students for the home opener. Aside from controlled premium spaces and those designated for home and visiting team player and coach guests. Th university planned this to add to the on-campus experience of our current students. Auburn University Junior, Colin Neal said
“It’s still going to be fun. It’s Auburn football and I’m really definitely glad that they got all of the students to be the ones to go to the game because we’re the ones that bring the atmosphere for the players and we’re the ones that get them into the game.”
SEC’s policies are also restricting bands, cheerleaders/spirit squads and mascots (both live and costumed) from performing and being on the field before games and at halftime. Ticket sales for future games will be announced at a later date. According to the university, the seating plan may change as additional information related to COVID-19 becomes available.
