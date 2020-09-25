Back to More Typical Late September Weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will keep it slightly muggy for the start of Friday, but by Friday night we start to see drier air creeping back into the Chattahoochee Valley. Increased cloud cover on the backside of Beta will help keep us in the low-to-mid 80s for highs across the area, and the rain coverage drops significantly as we progress through the day. We will see those drier conditions persisting throughout the weekend, and even though some muggy air tries to fight back I don’t think it is going to win. The weekend forecast features a dry and cloudy day Saturday with highs in the mid 80s, and Sunday looks similar but with a shot at a shower or two for some of us. We will see a rain coverage in the 20-30% range Sunday.
Heading into the work week, we will see more fall-like conditions making a return to the forecast. We will keep a rain coverage of about 30-40% through mid-week, but after that we are looking extra sunny and more crisp! By Wednesday, highs are back in the 70s and lows are back in the 50s across the area. We are in that time of year where fall and summer tend to duke it out for control of the forecast, but for now it is looking like fall will be the winner!
