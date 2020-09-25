CDC announces new guidelines for Halloween, local fall festival could be at stake

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a new set of guidelines urging Americans to re-consider their traditional activities when celebrating Halloween this year to curb the spread of COVID.
This year would mark the 21st celebration of Columbus’s most loved Halloween celebration, Ark in the Park, that draws in over 11,000 people who come to enjoy rides, games and candy.
But the pastor of Britt David Baptist Church, Reverend Tim Jones says he is at a standstill in the planning process due to COVID-19.
“Parks and recreation is in charge of our parks and Pioneer Little League is also who we go through out here," Jones said. "We have Pioneer’s blessing to be out here and be apart of that but we are still waiting on approval from parks and recreation.”
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp extended his executive order to the end of September. It states a continued ban on large gatherings of 50 or more people. Unless social distancing can be maintained.
Jones says he plans to do just that if allowed to host the event.
“Rather than coming into the park and having a free for all like in the past, you will be led through the park so we can maintain those distances,” Jones said.
The CDC’s guidelines on Halloween is advising to avoid fall festivals and trick-or-treating.
Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson says the goal is not to cancel events or holidays, but rather to keep Columbus safe from experiencing another spike in COVID cases.
“We are going to do what we need to do to follow the CDC’s guidelines and we encourage everyone else to do the same," Henderson said. "It only takes one case that goes door to door to door and gets in contact with 50 or more people to become a super spreader.”
Henderson plans to meet with the parks and recreation in regards to issuing a permit for the Ark in Park festival but says he will need to hear some very specific information on how visitors of the event will be able to stay safe.
