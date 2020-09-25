COVID-19 cases on Phenix City Schools baseball team prompts investigation

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Some new cases of COVID-19 among a varsity baseball team in Phenix City Schools is prompting an investigation out of an abundance of caution.
A total of six new COVID-19 cases are being documented across Phenix City Schools, according to Superintendent Randy Wilkes.
Two students are members of a varsity baseball team. Two students were in the student section at the football game this past Friday night.
Out of an abundance of caution and in order to better investigate matters, baseball after-school workouts were canceled and baseball players were asked to attend school remotely.
Wilkes says the in-person positivity rate is still below 0.2% for the first six weeks of school.
