Fmr. Columbus cop expected to take plea deal in girlfriend’s murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A former Columbus police officer charged with the 2019 murder of his paramedic girlfriend is expected to plead guilty next week.
Defense attorney Jennifer Curry, who represents Talley, says the former officer is expected to plead guilty early next week to the charge of felony murder. With this plea, Talley would receive a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole, according to Curry.
The plea would drop charges of malice murder and violation of oath of office against Talley.
Talley is currently being held in solitary confinement in the Muscogee County Jail, where he has been since his May 2019 arrest.
Curry says that if and when Talley is transferred to prison, he will not be placed in the general population due to his history of law enforcement.
Talley is currently scheduled to appear remotely before Judge Gil McBride on Monday, Sept. 28 at 10:00 a.m. to enter his plea.
