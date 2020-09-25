Fort Benning Commanding General signs order to soften COVID-19 restrictions

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Benning commander Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe signed General Order Number 6 to ease COVID-19 restrictions Thursday, Sept. 24.
According to General Order Number 6, outdoor ceremonies and organized events are allowed as long as individuals are practicing six-feet social distancing. Ceremonies and personally organized events cannot exceed 25 people unless approved by an ETP.
Indoor dining is limited to restaurants that implement social distancing and bars or venues that make 50-percent of their revenue from alcohol sales are prohibited.
Click Here for more details.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.