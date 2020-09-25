Lee Co. D.A. named Alabama Prosecutor of the Year

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes has been named Alabama’s Prosecutor of the Year by an organization that advocates for victims.
Hughes says that being named Prosecutor of the Year by Victims of Crime and Leniency (VOCAL) is “unquestionably the highest honor of my eighteen years as a prosecutor.”
The district attorney says that there is no greater responsibility for a prosecutor than to advocate for victims.
Hughes released a statement on his Facebook page stating, in part:
Melissa Cupit, who works in the Lee County District Attorney’s Office, was named Victim Service Officer of the Year.
