Lee Co. D.A. named Alabama Prosecutor of the Year

Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes (Source: Lee County District Attorney's Office)
By Alex Jones | September 25, 2020 at 9:27 PM EDT - Updated September 25 at 9:27 PM

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes has been named Alabama’s Prosecutor of the Year by an organization that advocates for victims.

Hughes says that being named Prosecutor of the Year by Victims of Crime and Leniency (VOCAL) is “unquestionably the highest honor of my eighteen years as a prosecutor.”

The district attorney says that there is no greater responsibility for a prosecutor than to advocate for victims.

Hughes released a statement on his Facebook page stating, in part:

On my first day as Lee County’s District Attorney I told the office that we were going to be a victim centered DA’s office. I wanted them to understand that the cases we prosecuted belong to the crime victims and their families and we were merely to be good stewards of those cases. No one is more effected by crime than the victim and their loved ones and it’s so important that we as prosecutors always remember that.
Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes

Melissa Cupit, who works in the Lee County District Attorney’s Office, was named Victim Service Officer of the Year.

