Little Black Dress initiative sees Columbus organization collecting diapers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - All week, members of the Junior League of Columbus have been collecting diapers as part of their Little Black Dress initiative.
The Junior League of Columbus has a nationally recognized Diaper Bank and in years past have distributed over 100,000 diapers.
Due to the financial burdens of COVID-19, Diaper Bank chair Laura Pate says she thinks the need for children to have basic hygiene products, like diapers, is needed now more then ever, which is exactly why they started collecting diaper donations: to eventually distribute to moms and children in need.
“Diapers are not covered under the SNAP and WIC programs but they are essential for a healthy child. So by collecting diapers this week for our drive, we will be able to help meet that need in our community,” said Pate.
The Junior League of Columbus will be out at Bluebell Home Décor and Gifts on Airport Thruway from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. to collect diaper donations.
