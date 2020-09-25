Shots fired at Columbus deputy after attempted escape leads to two arrests

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two people are behind bars after attempting to escape a Muscogee County sheriff’s deputy and then firing shots at him.
According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to stop a gray Ford Escape for a traffic violation at approximately 2:30 a.m. before the car fled and turned north onto Kolb Ave.
The deputy did not pursue the vehicle, but followed him onto Kolb Ave. to find the suspect had hit a telephone pole.
As the deputy pulled up and got out of his vehicle, a male suspect, later identified as 30-year-old Michael Williamson, pulled out a Smith and Wesson M&P5 AR-15 rifle and fired 11 rounds at the deputy.
The deputy jumped back into his vehicle and backed up before Williamson and 39-year-old Rachel Beasley ran away. The pair was arrested a short time later walking down the street.
A law enforcement dog was able to locate the rifle under an unoccupied car.
Williamson is being charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer, fleeing the scene, striking a fixed object, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless conduct, terroristic threats, tampering with evidence, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Beasley is being charged with false report of a crime.
No injuries were reported in this incident.
Both Williamson and Beasley are scheduled to appear in Municipal Court on Monday, Sept. 28.
