Sports Overtime: Week 6 Lineup

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s time for another week of high school football scores, highlights and more.
This week’s Game of the Week sees the Central Red Devils take on the Opelika Tigers.
Sports Leader 9′s Dave Platta and Paul Stockman will have highlights from all the high school football games in the Chattahoochee Valley on Sports Overtime Friday starting at 11:15p/10:15c on WTVM.
Here are the games Sports Leader 9 is covering in Week 6:
- Central at Opelika
- Kendrick at Carver
- Beauregard at Russell County
- LaGrange at Columbus
- Georgia Force at Calvary Christian
- Hardaway at Troup
- Handley at Lanett
- Taylor County at Schley County
- Stanhope Elmore at Eufaula
- Pike at Chambers Academy
- Springwood at Lee-Scott
- Northside at Shaw
- Spencer at Jordan
- Dadeville at LaFayette
- Central-Talbotton at Manchester
- Marion County at Macon County
- Brookstone at Mount de Sales Academy
- Randolph-Clay at Southwest Macon
- Callaway at Douglass-Atlanta
- Loachapoka at Talldega
- Smiths Station at Benjamin Russell
- Lakeside at Crenshaw Christian
