Warm & Muggy For the Weekend; Cooler Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Warm temperatures will stick around for the weekend with highs climbing into the low and mid 80s for Saturday and Sunday. Don’t expect a lot of sunshine, but where we can see the sun peeking through, those will be the spots that will be a little warmer. Fog will be a concern early Saturday morning for any plans folks have out and about, but once that burns off rain chances will be at 10% or less through the day. Sunday, we expect the coverage of rain to go up to around 20-40%. Look for a similar rain coverage for early next week with highs generally in the upper 70s and lower 80s for Monday and Tuesday. The first of two big fall cold fronts will drop in here late Tuesday, and that will lead to highs back in the mid to upper 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows on those mornings will dip into the 50s. Another, reinforcing shot of cooler air will move in late Thursday, and this will likely drop those afternoon highs into the low to mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We’ll continue to fine-tune the forecast as we get closer!