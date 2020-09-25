Woman arrested for card fraud, theft after providing funds to inmate

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman was arrested for financial transaction card theft and fraud after using a stolen bank card to provide funds to a Muscogee County inmate’s jail account.
On June 22, Alfonza Whitaker reported his bank card was stolen or lost. An unknown suspect used his card to make several fraudulent charges, including using the card through the JailATM website to put money on the books of one the inmates at Muscogee County Jail.
An investigation found the suspect was 32-year-old Lindsey Brooke Gilley. Gilley admitted to the charged on JailATM, according to police.
Gilley was arrested in Lee County and transported to the Muscogee County Jail.
