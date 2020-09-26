A Beautiful Saturday to Kickoff SEC Football!!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are seeing some dense fog this morning, but once that clears out we are in store for a beautiful Saturday across the Chattahoochee Valley. Saturday’s forecast features partly sunny skies with just a slim chance of an isolated shower or two in the afternoon hours. We will see highs in the mid-80s, and it won’t be as muggy as it has been the past week - we are talking some great weather for the first day of SEC football! If you are headed to Auburn today, it will be beautiful with temperatures in the upper-70s and low-80s throughout the game! Sunday we will start to see that rain chance go up just a bit to that 30% range and it will stay there through about Tuesday before we knock the rain back out of the forecast. For next week, we are tracking two cold fronts next week that will help us to feel more fall-like again with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. The first cold front passes through on Wednesday and helps to throw us back into Fall with sunny skies and cool, crisp temperatures.